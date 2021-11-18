COVID-19 affected AP Guv stable: hospital
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan is in a clinically stable condition, the AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad said in a medical bulletin on Thursday evening.
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to the Governor over phone and enquired about the latter's health, the CMO said in a release.
The Governor was on Wednesday admitted to AIG Hospitals after he was diagnosed of Covid-19.
The medical bulletin said Harichandan was maintaining normal oxygen saturation and vitals. The Governor expressed that he was feeling better, the bulletin added.
A multidisciplinary team of doctors is continuously monitoring his health around the clock.
