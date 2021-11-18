Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti's brother appears before ED in money laundering case

Mehbooba has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate ED in the past in connection with the case.She told PTI on Wednesday that the summons to her brother was a political vendetta against her.The moment I raise my voice against any wrongdoing, there is a summon waiting for someone from my family.

PTI | Newdelhi/Srinagar | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:20 IST
Mehbooba Mufti's brother appears before ED in money laundering case
  • Country:
  • India

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, the brother of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said.

Tassaduq, who was the tourism minister in his sister's cabinet, had his statement recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The criminal investigation pertains to funds allegedly received by him from some Kashmir-based businesses when Mehbooba Mufti was the chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, they said. Mehbooba has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the past in connection with the case.

She told PTI on Wednesday that the summons to her brother was a political vendetta against her.

''The moment I raise my voice against any wrongdoing, there is a summon waiting for someone from my family. This time it was my brother,'' she had said.

Mehbooba said she has been protesting against the killing of innocent civilians in Hyderpora on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday.

Four people were killed in Hyderpora by police, who dubbed them ''terrorists'' and ''harbourers of terrorists''. However, the families of these people have contested the claims, saying they were innocent people.

The police's contradictory statements in the case have also raised eyebrows, prompting political leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, to stage protests against the incident. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered a magisterial probe into the encounter. PTI NES SKL SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021