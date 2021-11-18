Left Menu

UP Assembly polls: In high-level meet, BJP decides to organise 'Vijay Sankalp Yatras'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Thursday held a meeting in the national capital regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and decided to organise a "Vijay Sankalp Yatra" from four parts of the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Thursday held a meeting in the national capital regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and decided to organise a "Vijay Sankalp Yatra" from four parts of the state. In the meeting, Uttar Pradesh's election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, state BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh and other party members were also present.

"The party has decided to organise a 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' from four parts of Uttar Pradesh. In-charges have also been appointed for them," state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh told reporters after the meeting. According to the information, these rallies will be concluded in Lucknow which may also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The date and route of these yatras have not been decided yet," it said.

"The programmes of the BJP which are going on and which will take place in future have been discussed in the party. It has also been decided that the booth presidents will hold a conference in the six areas of the state in which systematic registration should be there," he added. Singh also informed, "Nadda is going to Gorakhpur and Kanpur, Rajnath Singh is going to Awadh and Kashi whereas Amit Shah is going to Braj and west parts of the state for these booth conferences."

The Uttar Pradesh BJP President also said that the political, social and organizational activities which are going on have also been discussed in the meeting. "The BJP National President directed all the members to be attentive towards the organisational activities of the party," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP Manifesto Committee also held its first meeting in Lucknow to discuss the outline of the manifesto, sources said. Uttar Pradesh assembly polls are scheduled to take place next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

