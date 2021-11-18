UP Governor meets Mayawati, offers condolences on her mother's death

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel visited the residence of BSP president Mayawati here on Thursday and offered her condolences on the death of the former chief minister's mother recently.

Mayawati's mother Ramrati, 92, had died on Saturday at a hospital in the national capital where she was undergoing treatment.

''On the death of the mother of former chief minister and BSP president Mayawati, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel met her at her Lucknow residence and extended condolences,'' BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Misra said in a tweet.

Later, Mayawati took to Twitter to thank the Governor.

''Thanks to the Hon'ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel on her arrival at my residence here today to offer condolences on my return to Lucknow late last night after performing the last rites of my mother in New Delhi,'' she tweeted.

About a year ago, Mayawati's father Prabhudayal had died at the age of 95.

