Left Menu

Kejriwal meets former WWE star Great Khali, says he was impressed with AAP's work in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:01 IST
Kejriwal meets former WWE star Great Khali, says he was impressed with AAP's work in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as ''The Great Khali''.

Khali, according to an official release, during his meeting with the chief minister not only expressed his appreciation for the initiatives taken up in the national capital under the AAP government but also showed his willingness to support the endeavours of the government in future.

He was accompanied by Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh.

''Today, I met The Great Khali, a wrestler who has made India famous all over the world. He liked the work done on electricity, water and school and hospital in Delhi,'' Kejriwal said on his Twitter handle.

According to the government release, Khali, while talking to the chief minister, drew comparisons of the Delhi development model with the rest of the country and stated ''how proud he felt to see such work take place in the national capital''.

''He was smitten by the development that has taken place in Delhi and said that he is willing to support the Kejriwal government in whatever way possible for the betterment of the society,'' it added.

The meeting took place ahead of the Punjab assembly polls set to take place next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021