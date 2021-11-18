Putin says U.S. ties 'unsatisfactory' but he is willing to talk

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday described Russia's relations with the United States as "unsatisfactory" but said Moscow was open to dialogue and his June summit with President Joe Biden had opened up room for an improvement in ties.

"Yes, in many bilateral and international questions our interests, evaluations, positions do indeed diverge, as everyone well knows, sometimes radically," Putin said in a wide-ranging speech to foreign policy officials in Moscow.

"However, I want to say once again, we are open to contacts and exchanges of opinion, constructive dialogue."

