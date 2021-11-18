Mizoram BJP delegation meets Union Minister Jitendra Singh

A delegation of the BJP's Mizoram unit met Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday and discussed a wide range of issues, including the political situation in the state and development projects.

The leaders took up with the minister issues pertaining to the people of Mizoram in general and the Chakma community in particular, officials said.

They also brought to the notice of the minister certain instances of the Mizo National Front (MNF) government in the state showing discrimination against BJP members and its supporters, they said.

Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's office, said the Centre accords the highest priority to the Northeast.

Considering Mizoram's rich bio-resources, Singh said, a centre of excellence for citrus fruit has been set up in the state.

He also appreciated the women self help groups in the state who were among the first in India to come out with locally made face masks in sufficient numbers and in different designs in the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delegation included Nirupam Chakma, former minister and BJP National Council member; Delson Notlia, BJP national secretary (Minority Morcha); N C Muankima, general secretary (organisation); J B Rualchhinga, state vice president; Sapliana Vandir, former MLA; and N Zakhai, chief executive member of Lai, Mara, Chakma Autonomous District Council.

