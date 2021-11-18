Left Menu

RSS alleges terror links in killing of its worker in Kerala, demands NIA probe

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS on Thursday alleged terror link in the recent killing of its worker in Kerala and demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency NIA into it.RSS Sah Sarkaryawah Joint General Secretary Dr Manmohan Vaidya said this after meeting family members of A Sanjith, who was hacked to death in Palakkad district on November 15.We demand that the Central government intervene in the matter if justice is not delivered under Keralas CPIM government.

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:52 IST
RSS alleges terror links in killing of its worker in Kerala, demands NIA probe
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday alleged ''terror link'' in the recent killing of its worker in Kerala and demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into it.

RSS Sah Sarkaryawah (Joint General Secretary) Dr Manmohan Vaidya said this after meeting family members of A Sanjith, who was hacked to death in Palakkad district on November 15.

''We demand that the Central government intervene in the matter if justice is not delivered under (Kerala's) CPI(M) government. We also demand a detailed NIA probe into the murder of Sanjith as the perpetrators have terrorist links,'' he said in a statement read out to media.

He termed the ''targeted killing'' of the RSS worker as ''very unfortunate and highly deplorable.'' Condemning the 'act of terror', Vaidya said, '' We firmly stand by the family of the deceased. It's very pathetic that the democratically elected state government of Kerala has failed to prevent such targeted killings.'' The RSS leader alleged that there was ''a clandestine understanding between the ruling CPI (M) and Islamist forces in the targeted killing of Swayamsevaks'' and demanded a ''fair investigation''.

The RSS also urged both the state and central government to further probe ''the terrorist connections and anti national activities'' of Popular Front of India (PFI).

Alleging that the PFI works with the ''sole aim to destroy the communal harmony and peace'' in society, the RSS also urged the government to ban its activities in the country.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations have alleged that the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of PFI, was behind the broad daylight murder of Sanjith.

Twenty seven-year old Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife when he was taking her to her place of work in Mambaram in Palakkad on Monday morning, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021