RSS alleges terror links in killing of its worker in Kerala, demands NIA probe

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday alleged ''terror link'' in the recent killing of its worker in Kerala and demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into it.

RSS Sah Sarkaryawah (Joint General Secretary) Dr Manmohan Vaidya said this after meeting family members of A Sanjith, who was hacked to death in Palakkad district on November 15.

''We demand that the Central government intervene in the matter if justice is not delivered under (Kerala's) CPI(M) government. We also demand a detailed NIA probe into the murder of Sanjith as the perpetrators have terrorist links,'' he said in a statement read out to media.

He termed the ''targeted killing'' of the RSS worker as ''very unfortunate and highly deplorable.'' Condemning the 'act of terror', Vaidya said, '' We firmly stand by the family of the deceased. It's very pathetic that the democratically elected state government of Kerala has failed to prevent such targeted killings.'' The RSS leader alleged that there was ''a clandestine understanding between the ruling CPI (M) and Islamist forces in the targeted killing of Swayamsevaks'' and demanded a ''fair investigation''.

The RSS also urged both the state and central government to further probe ''the terrorist connections and anti national activities'' of Popular Front of India (PFI).

Alleging that the PFI works with the ''sole aim to destroy the communal harmony and peace'' in society, the RSS also urged the government to ban its activities in the country.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations have alleged that the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of PFI, was behind the broad daylight murder of Sanjith.

Twenty seven-year old Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife when he was taking her to her place of work in Mambaram in Palakkad on Monday morning, police said.

