Biden says U.S. has bought 10 mln doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pills
The United States has bought 10 million courses of Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, adding that the delivery of the pills would start by the end of 2021.
In a statement, Biden said his administration was making preparations to ensure the pills would be easily accessible and free.
