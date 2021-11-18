70K apply within 2 days for benefits of `Government at your doorsteps': Jharkhand

As many as 70,000 applications were received within two days of the launch of ''Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar'' (Your Rights, Your Government, At Your Door) scheme, a programme aimed at resolving issues related government schemes at the doorstep of beneficiaries, Jharkhand government said on Thursday.

Of the 70,000 applications, issues pertaining to 15,000 have been resolved, it said.

The scheme was announced by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Jharkhand's Statehood Day on November 15 the birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda.

''Within two days, more than 70 thousand applications have been received across the state for receiving benefits of government schemes. On top of this, more than 14,695(and counting) applications have been resolved during the programme,'' the state government said in a statement.

Meanwhile Chief Minister has addressed a letter to all elected village heads appealing to them to take part in the programme and make it a success.

''Among the issues resolved are, 4,809- Health & Nutrition, 1,499- Pension, 1,272- PDS, 1,289- Livelihood, 1,095- E-Shram and 3,131 applications related to other issues,'' the statement said.

Soren in his letter to elected village heads said under the banner of 'Aapke Adhikar Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar' programme camps are being organized at panchayat levels. Every day, at least 4-5 panchayat level camps are being organized in every district.

''I would appeal to all of you to come forward and take part in panchayat level camps, motivate people to take part and get benefits of different government schemes'', he said through the letter.

“In last two years, a lot of efforts have been made by our government to live up to your expectations. Now the government is coming to your doors to deliver your rights at your doorsteps. Be sure to take advantage. Let us all contribute together to transform the dreams of Dharti Aba's Golden Jharkhand come true,'' the letter said.

The letter has also been translated into local languages and shared with the public representatives at the village level.

