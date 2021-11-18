Left Menu

Rajasthan Cabinet expansion to be held this week: Sources

After a series of high-level meetings between the Congress high command and the party's Rajasthan leadership, Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan is now expected to be held in the next 2-3 days, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 20:44 IST
Rajasthan Cabinet expansion to be held this week: Sources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a series of high-level meetings between the Congress high command and the party's Rajasthan leadership, Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan is now expected to be held in the next 2-3 days, sources said. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot also held a detailed meeting with party interim president Sonia Gandhi recently on the issue of cabinet expansion.

After a detailed meeting with Congress high command, both Gehlot and Pilot have said that the final decision will be taken by the party's top leadership. There are demands for an expansion of the Gehlot cabinet for the past one year, especially after differences between Gehlot and Pilot came out in open.

According to top sources, Pilot was also in continuous touch with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. A total of nine cabinet berths are vacant right now in the Gehlot cabinet. Congress has decided to adopt one leader one post formula.

Three ministers are on the verge of losing the berth in the cabinet as they have the party's responsibilities as well. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra is holding the post of state Congress president.

Raghu Sharma, who is the Health Minister, has been tasked as the AICC in charge of Gujarat unit and minister Harish Chaudhary is AICC in charge of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. According to sources, two ministers have already desired to work in the party while the Pilot camp is also confident of getting the due share in the Cabinet this time.

The inclusion of Pilot's supporters in the cabinet was a part of the peace formula worked out by Priyanka Gandhi last year when Pilot rebelled last year against Ashok Gehlot. Priyanka Gandhi has played a major role to settle the differences between Gehlot and Pilot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021