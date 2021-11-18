Senior BSP leader to dine with seers in Vrindavan on Kartik Purnima: party MLA

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will felicitate seers of Vrindavan in a special programme here on Friday marking the occasion of Kartik Purnima, a party MLA said.

''BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra will felicitate 1,000 saints at an ashram in Vrindavan on Friday,'' Mant MLA Shyam Sunder Sharma said on Thursday.

The former Uttar Pradesh education minister said Rajya Sabha member Mishra will also serve food to them and partake in prasad at Shyama Shyam Ashram, Vrindavan.

He added that Mishra will also pay obeisance at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan and perform aarti in Rangji temple in the temple town.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had dined with around 500 seers during his visit to Vrindavan for the inauguration of Braj Raj Utsav on November 10.

