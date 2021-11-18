Left Menu

Senior BSP leader to dine with seers in Vrindavan on Kartik Purnima: party MLA

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 18-11-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 21:43 IST
Senior BSP leader to dine with seers in Vrindavan on Kartik Purnima: party MLA
  • Country:
  • India

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will felicitate seers of Vrindavan in a special programme here on Friday marking the occasion of Kartik Purnima, a party MLA said.

''BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra will felicitate 1,000 saints at an ashram in Vrindavan on Friday,'' Mant MLA Shyam Sunder Sharma said on Thursday.

The former Uttar Pradesh education minister said Rajya Sabha member Mishra will also serve food to them and partake in prasad at Shyama Shyam Ashram, Vrindavan.

He added that Mishra will also pay obeisance at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan and perform aarti in Rangji temple in the temple town.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had dined with around 500 seers during his visit to Vrindavan for the inauguration of Braj Raj Utsav on November 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021