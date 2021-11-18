Maha: KDMC officials protest attack during demolition drive

Left Menu

Officials of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in the district on Thursday wore black badges to protest an attack on an assistant commissioner during a demolition drive.

A delegation of employees also met senior officials of the KDMC and demanded that the demolition squad be provided police protection.

Assistant municipal commissioner Rajesh Sawant was allegedly assaulted by former Shiv Sena corporator Rajesh Khot and others on Wednesday when a municipal team tried to demolish the plinth of a temple at Mohane village. The construction, as per civic officials, was unauthorized.

Khadakpada police registered a case against Khot and others. Meanwhile, Dombivli MLA and BJP leader Ravindra Chavan said though Khot belonged to the Shiv Sena, the BJP supported him as he was trying to save a temple.

