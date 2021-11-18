U.S. House could vote on 'Build Back Better' Thursday- Pelosi
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. House of Representatives could vote on President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as long as a budget score on the bill comes in. Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Pelosi said that as soon as the Congressional Budget Office weighs in with its view of the budgetary impact of the bill, the House could proceed with a procedural vote and then vote on final passage.
"Those votes hopefully will take place later this afternoon," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Virginia Dems concede defeat, say Republicans control House
U.S. House votes to advance Biden social-policy bill
Majority of U.S. House votes to approve $1 trillion infrastructure bill
Health News Roundup: U.S. working to secure doses of new COVID pills - White House; Austria bans the unvaccinated from restaurants as COVID-19 cases surge and more
House gives final congressional OK to bipartisan $1T infrastructure bill