Bribery in teachers’ transfer: Gehlot seeks to douse row triggered by his query

Facing BJP's flak over the alleged bribery in the transfer of teachers in Rajasthan, a row triggered by his own poser in a function, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asserted that he put the query only to find out if a transfer policy is needed in Education Department.

Addressing a felicitation programme for state teachers on Tuesday, Gehlot had asked them if they had to pay money for transfers. The teachers had responded to his query with a unanimous “yes”.

On the teachers’ response, Gehlot had looked at School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, sitting on the dais, and said ''it was bad''. Gehlot also promised to bring in a concrete transfer policy soon.

Following Gehlot’s remarks, the opposition BJP has been targeting him, alleging corruption in teachers' transfer in the state and demanding an ACB inquiry into it. ''After 'yes' of teachers that they have to pay money for transfer before the chief minister, the ACB should immediately register an FIR as it all happened in the public domain and in the presence of the chief minister,” BJP state president Satish Poonia had said.

“He (Gehlot) should immediately sack the education minister,'' Ponnia added.

Gehlot, however, on Thursday sought to clarify the context of his query to teachers in Tuesday’s function. “My aim was not to point out the corruption in the Education Department. Corruption takes place in all departments but the intention of the government is how to stop it,” Gehlot said on Thursday.

''Why would a teacher give money if a transfer policy is in place? Teachers will know when their transfer is due. Neither they will have to give money nor there will be any corruption. This was my aim,'' he elaborated.

Gehlot also said the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is working fine in the state and the country.

He said the ACB has arrested senior officers including collectors and SPs who have been suspended.

