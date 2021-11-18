Pawar should have done fact-check before PM jibe: Fadnavis

Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP on Thursday said NCP president Sharad Pawar should have checked facts before criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a mega gathering of tribals organised in Bhopal earlier this week.

Citing certain comments made by Pawar, Fadnavis accused him of trying to divide tribals.

Targeting the NCP chief, the BJP leader said the veteran politician should be careful in sharing the stage at public events so as to avoid being seen with people having dubious background.

Pawar, from his Twitter handle, took a dig at the Prime Minister, saying “PM Modi was attending an Adivasi sammelan (tribal gathering) in Bhopal two days back where surprisingly the word “Adivasi” was not used anywhere. Instead, “Vanvasi” was used and this word is not acceptable to Adivasi community.” “The community has insisted on being described as Moolniwasi (indigenous people) and thus opposed to the word Vanvasi,” Pawar said.

Responding to it from the social media platform, Fadnavis shared a small clip of the speech delivered by Modi at the event, where the Prime Minister made a reference to the tribal community and used the word “Adivasi”.

The event in Bhopal was organised on November 15 on the occasion of “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” (Tribal Pride Day).

The former BJP chief minister, in his tweet, said, “Sharad Pawarji, statements made by tall leaders like you should contain facts and exact information. PM Modi in his speech used the words Janjati and Adivasi, unlike what you are claiming.” Fadnavis said the former Union minister should avoid making ''divisive'' comments.

“Such language and statements made by you is an attempt to divide tribal people,” said the BJP leader.

The Leader of Oppositoin in the assembly then added, ''…also, you should have done your background checks on people with whom you are sharing the stage, as to (know) what kind of criminal cases are registered against them.” Fadnavis did not elaborate.

