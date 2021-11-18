Left Menu

Cong's dream of coming to power in Karnataka dashed by BJP's 'pro-people' administration: Bommai

Hitting out at the Opposition, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Congress has been indulging in a slander campaign against the state government as the success of BJP's 'pro-people administration' has dashed their hopes of coming to power.

ANI | Koppala (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-11-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 23:03 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Hitting out at the Opposition, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Congress has been indulging in a slander campaign against the state government as the success of BJP's 'pro-people administration' has dashed their hopes of coming to power. Addressing the launch event of 'Jan Swaraj' Yatra in Koppala, the Chief Minister said, "Opposition Congress has been indulging in a slander campaign against us as my 100 days of successful pro-people administration has dashed Congress' hopes of coming to power."

Reacting to the alleged Bitcoin scam, Bommai said, "The alleged scam happened during Congress' tenure. The National Spokesperson of their own party has stated this citing the case in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Who was in power then? Who released the accused?" "Our government arrested the accused in a drug abuse-related case and has registered three cases against him. We have initiated the probe through central investigation agencies," he said.

Reiterating his government's stand over the issue, the Chief Minister stated. "Our stand is firm. We will punish those who are involved in the alleged scam. There is no question of any leniency, whoever it may be. We will crack down mercilessly." "Our objective is the development of the state, expand irrigation facility, serve the poor, formulate welfare programmes, speedy development of Northern Karnataka region. I and my government is accountable to the people who elected us," he added. (ANI)

