Corruption exists in every dept, state govt plans to stop it: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said corruption exists in every department and the state government plans to stop it.

ANI | Dausa (Rajasthan) | Updated: 18-11-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 23:13 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said corruption exists in every department and the state government plans to stop it. Gehlot was addressing villagers in the Boroda area of Dausa today ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Speaking briefly with reporters today after his address, Gehlot said, "Corruption exists in every department. But state government devises plans to stop it. Corrupt officers, even Superintendents of Police and collectors, are being caught. Corruption in transfer-posting (in education department) can be eliminated by bringing a policy on transfer." Earlier, the Chief Minister sparked a row after teachers at a public event in Jaipur's Birla Auditorium spoke on the prevalence of bribery in transfers pertaining to the education department.

Teachers at a state-level award ceremony on Tuesday responded with a firm "yes" to a question by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the prevalence of bribery in transfers pertaining to the education department. The Chief Minister, apparently taken aback by the answer, talked about the need for a transparent transfer policy for teachers where they clearly know about the duration of their tenures.

"We hear sometimes money has to be paid for transfers. I don't know if it is true...is money paid?" he asked. "Yes," the teachers said collectively as they cheered the question being put to them.The Chief Minister expressed his surprise at the answer.

"It is surprising... It is very painful that teachers are eager to get transfers done by paying money. I feel a policy should be made and you should get to know if the tenure is for one, two, three years...Money will not change hands and you will not have to go to the MLA (with requests)," he said. The Chief Minister had also said that teachers should ensure quality education in schools. (ANI)

