U.S. CBO to publish full cost estimate for "Build Back Better" bill on Thursday
The U.S. Congressional Budget Office said it would publish a complete cost estimate for President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" bill on Thursday afternoon.
The $1.75 trillion proposal aims to expand the social safety net in the United States and boost climate change policy. The CBO, a nonpartisan arm of Congress, is expected to provide revenue scores for the IRS and drug-pricing provisions, Democratic lawmakers have said.
If passed by the House of Representatives, the social policy legislation would move to the Senate, also narrowly controlled by Democrats, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to enact it before the Nov. 25 Thanksgiving holiday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress seeks 8 points feedback of bypolls results from in-charges, state presidents
House gives final congressional OK to bipartisan $1T infrastructure bill
US Congress passes USD 1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill
ANALYSIS-With infrastructure vote, Congress gives Biden long-needed jolt of good news
Congress taking Punjab to dumps: BJP leader Tarun Chugh