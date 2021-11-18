Left Menu

U.S. charges Iranians for alleged cyber plot to meddle in 2020 presidential election

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 23:30 IST
The U.S. announced criminal charges on Thursday against two Iranians accused of launching a cyber campaign to meddle in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi, 24, and Sajjad Kashian 27, are each facing charges that they obtained confidential U.S. voting information from at least one state election website. They are also accused of sending threatening emails to intimidate voters and sending a video that contained disinformation about purported election infrastructure vulnerabilities.

