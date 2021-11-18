Goa does not need Gujarat or Bengal model: Faleiro

Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Party leader Luizinho Faleiro on Thursday said Goa does not need to ape Gujarat or Bengal to solve its problems.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-11-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 23:52 IST
Trinamool Congress Party leader Luizinho Faleiro on Thursday said Goa does not need to ape Gujarat or Bengal to solve its problems. “Goa does not want the Gujarat model or the Bengal model, but needs a Goa model, and that will happen only if the people of Goa decide what's best for Goa,'' he said at a press conference here.

''It is TMC's aim to ensure that Goans get good governance,” he added.

Faleiro also slammed his detractors who have said his nomination to the Rajya Sabha was a ''retirement package''.

He had not retired, and he wanted to raise the coastal state's issues in Parliament, he said.

Faleiro thanked party chairperson Mamata Banerjee for giving him the opportunity and added that he will not make compromises, nor make empty promises. He also accused the Congress of being involved in ''the wholesale business of selling MLAs and dividing votes''.

