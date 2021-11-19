Left Menu

DeSantis embraces coded ''Brandon'' insult of Biden

PTI | Tampa | Updated: 19-11-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 00:28 IST
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has embraced “Let's go Brandon.” The Republican governor on Thursday picked the small Tampa suburb of Brandon as the site of a bill signing ceremony, trolling President Joe Biden with a reference to what has become a stand-in for swearing at the president.

The “Let's Go Brandon” line — code for “F—- Joe Biden'' — has grown in popularity among Republicans who want to boost their conservative credentials.

The governor has waged a legal and media campaign against the president over White House vaccine mandates. Running for reelection and eyeing a potential 2024 presidential run, DeSantis has become one of the nation's most prominent Republicans by opposing public health guidelines during the pandemic.

The DeSantis campaign said it picked Brandon as the place to sign a legislative package meant to hobble coronavirus vaccine mandates pushed by the Biden administration.

DeSantis sidestepped a question about the ceremony's location.

''I think that Brandon, Florida, is a great American city,” DeSantis said, smiling as a “Let's go Brandon” chant broke out in the crowd.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

