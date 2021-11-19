Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
The United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.
"Something we're considering," Biden said when asked if the United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics as he sat down for a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
