Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
The United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday, a move that would be aimed at protesting China's human rights practices. "Something we're considering," Biden said when asked if a diplomatic boycott was under consideration as he sat down for a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
- Country:
- United States
The United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday, a move that would be aimed at protesting China's human rights practices.
"Something we're considering," Biden said when asked if a diplomatic boycott was under consideration as he sat down for a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A diplomatic boycott would mean that a delegation of U.S. officials would not attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.
Governments typically send a high-ranking delegation of diplomats to opening ceremonies in a show of international support for the thousands of athletes from around the world who participate. The 2022 Winter Olympics run from Feb. 4-20. Activists and some members of Congress from both parties have been pressing the Biden administration to diplomatically boycott the event.
The U.S. government accuses China of carrying out a genocide against Muslim ethnic groups in its western Xinjiang region, accusations that Beijing denies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Talks with Beijing impossible if Chinese Communist Party continues to threaten Taiwan, says official
US urges China not to restrict journalists' freedom at Beijing Olympics
U.S. calls on China to not limit journalists' freedom at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Coal miners pull China stocks lower as Beijing tigtens measures to rein in prices
U.S. calls on China not to limit journalists' freedom at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics