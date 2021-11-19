Left Menu

Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

The United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday, a move that would be aimed at protesting China's human rights practices. "Something we're considering," Biden said when asked if a diplomatic boycott was under consideration as he sat down for a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 00:56 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
The United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday, a move that would be aimed at protesting China's human rights practices.

"Something we're considering," Biden said when asked if a diplomatic boycott was under consideration as he sat down for a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A diplomatic boycott would mean that a delegation of U.S. officials would not attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

Governments typically send a high-ranking delegation of diplomats to opening ceremonies in a show of international support for the thousands of athletes from around the world who participate. The 2022 Winter Olympics run from Feb. 4-20. Activists and some members of Congress from both parties have been pressing the Biden administration to diplomatically boycott the event.

The U.S. government accuses China of carrying out a genocide against Muslim ethnic groups in its western Xinjiang region, accusations that Beijing denies.

