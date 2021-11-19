Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Jury in Rittenhouse murder trial ends third day of deliberations without verdict

The jury in the Wisconsin murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse ended its third day of deliberations on Thursday without reaching a verdict. Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and attempted homicide in the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020.

Pelosi signals U.S. House to vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion social bill

The U.S. House of Representatives pushed toward a possible Thursday vote on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, despite a nonpartisan arbiter's finding that it would add to the deficit. The Congressional Budget Office said it would increase federal budget deficits by $367 billion over 10 years, although it acknowledged that additional revenues could be generated through improved Internal Revenue Service tax collections.

Florida bans strict vaccine mandates in schools and businesses

Florida on Thursday banned schools and businesses from requiring vaccination against COVID-19 and set the stage for a possible withdrawal from the federal agency aimed at protecting workplace safety. Governor Ron DeSantis, a right-wing Republican widely believed to be planning a run for the U.S. presidency, signed the new laws in a community called Brandon, the same name used as a euphemism for a coarse epithet in a chant against Democratic President Joe Biden.

Cuomo's lawyer calls for NY attorney general to recuse herself

A lawyer for Andrew Cuomo on Thursday called on New York state Attorney General Letitia James to recuse herself from any decisions regarding the sexual harassment case against the former governor, saying her gubernatorial campaign created a conflict of interest. "Her office must recuse as she is campaigning for governor," said Rita Galvin, a lawyer for Cuomo, calling attention to James' campaign announcement a day after the Albany County Sheriff's Office charged Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense.

Defendants rest case in Georgia trial for killing of Ahmaud Arbery

The three defendants on trial for murdering Ahmaud Arbery after he ran through their neighborhood in Georgia last year rested their cases on Thursday, and prosecutors said they would not call any rebuttal witnesses. The jury was told to return on Monday morning to the Glynn County Superior Court in Brunswick for closing arguments.

Yellen insists $1.75 tln U.S. social, climate spending bill 'fully paid for'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a combination of estimates done by the Congressional Budget Office, the Joint Committee on Taxation, and Treasury showed that a $1.75 trillion social and climate spending bill would be "fully paid for." In fact, Yellen said, the "Build Back Better" legislation would reduce the U.S. debt over time by generating more than $2 trillion in revenues by ensuring the wealthiest Americans and large corporations paid their fair share.

Crypto group amasses $46.6 million to bid on rare U.S. Constitution copy at Sotheby's

An online group has raised more than $46.6 million in cryptocurrency funds to bid on an original copy of the U.S. Constitution for sale at Sotheby's auction house on Thursday. The group, called "ConstitutionDAO", set up a crowdfunding page in which people can pay in the digital currency ether to contribute to the funds, which they say will be used to bid on a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution at Sotheby's.

Texas electric grid still not ready for extreme winter weather -NERC

The Texas electric grid could suffer a massive shortfall in generating capacity in a winter deep freeze, potentially triggering outages similar to those in February, according to a report on Thursday by an electric reliability authority. The assessment by the North American Electric Reliability Corp (NERC), a nonprofit regulatory authority, comes as Texas lawmakers and regulators continue to investigate ways to bolster the grid to avert a repeat of last winter's blackouts, which left 4.5 million customers without power in a deep freeze that killed more than 200 people.

Two men exonerated after decades in prison for Malcolm X's 1965 murder

Two men who spent decades in prison for the murder of Black activist and civil rights advocate Malcolm X in 1965 were exonerated on Thursday after the Manhattan district attorney apologized for what he called "violations of the law and the public trust." Applause broke out in the courtroom as New York State Supreme Court Justice Ellen Biben vacated the convictions against Muhammad Aziz, 83, and Khalil Islam, who died in 2009. Both were released from prison on parole in the 1980s.

Republican House leader says disciplined members could get reinstated in 2023

Two Republican lawmakers who were stripped of their committee assignments over threats against Democrats can expect to be reinstated, if their party wins control of the U.S. House of Representatives in next year's elections, the chamber's top Republican said on Thursday. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters that Representatives Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who were punished by the current Democratic majority, would have the right to serve on committees with Republicans in charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)