Biden to pardon Indiana turkeys Peanut Butter, Jelly for Thanksgiving
U.S. President Joe Biden will pardon two turkeys from Indiana named Peanut Butter and Jelly at the White House on Friday, carrying on a decades-old Thanksgiving tradition. The birds, perched on side-by-side hotel-style beds with crested headboards, were featured in a short video https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1461348628803440667 the White House tweeted out Thursday, exactly a week before the holiday, which falls on Nov. 25 this year.
U.S. President Joe Biden will pardon two turkeys from Indiana named Peanut Butter and Jelly at the White House on Friday, carrying on a decades-old Thanksgiving tradition.
The birds, perched on side-by-side hotel-style beds with crested headboards, were featured in a short video https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1461348628803440667 the White House tweeted out Thursday, exactly a week before the holiday, which falls on Nov. 25 this year. In 1947, President Harry Truman was the first recipient of a bird gifted by America's turkey farmers, a tradition that continued. In 1963, President John Kennedy decided to send his gift back to the farm where it came from.
George H.W. Bush was the first president to officially offer a turkey pardon at the White House in 1989. Barack Obama's pardons https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-obama-thanksgiving/cheese-bests-mac-in-quest-for-obamas-thanksgiving-turkey-pardon-idUKKCN0JA1QV20141126 featured jokes that often had his daughters rolling their eyes at his side. In 2020, then-President Donald Trump emerged https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-trump-turkey/lame-duck-president-pardons-turkey-trump-breaks-post-election-isolation-for-tradition-idUSKBN28436H from a self-imposed isolation he began after losing the November presidential election to pardon Corn, a 42-pound (19-kg) turkey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more
White House: OPEC+ has the power to act on oil supplies
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more
Health News Roundup: U.S. working to secure doses of new COVID pills - White House; Austria bans the unvaccinated from restaurants as COVID-19 cases surge and more