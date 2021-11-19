Left Menu

Mexico says North American leaders eye boost for local supply chains

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-11-2021 07:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 07:50 IST
Mexico says North American leaders eye boost for local supply chains
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The leaders of Mexico, the United States and Canada have agreed to strengthen regional supply chains and a proposal by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to work on substituting imports was well received, his government said on Thursday.

Mexico's foreign ministry and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard made a series of statements following the conclusion of a summit between Lopez Obrador, U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Washington. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021