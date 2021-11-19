Mexico says North American leaders eye boost for local supply chains
- Country:
- Mexico
The leaders of Mexico, the United States and Canada have agreed to strengthen regional supply chains and a proposal by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to work on substituting imports was well received, his government said on Thursday.
Mexico's foreign ministry and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard made a series of statements following the conclusion of a summit between Lopez Obrador, U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Washington. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mexican Congress pushes back debate on power bill into 2022
2 dead in dramatic shooting attack at upscale Mexican resort
US offers USD 5 million rewards for 4 Mexican drug lords
Verstappen shows dominant speed in practice for Mexican GP
U.S. offers rewards up to $5 mln each in hunt for 4 suspected Mexican drug traffickers