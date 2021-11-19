Former Pb CM Amarinder Singh thanks PM for announcement of repealing farm laws
I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani NoFarmersNoFood AmitShah, Singh said in a tweet.Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three farm laws were for the benefit of farmers but we couldnt convince a section of farmers despite best efforts.The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.
- Country:
- India
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement that the government has decided to repeal the Centre's three farm laws Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.
''Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah,'' Singh said in a tweet.
Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three farm laws were for the benefit of farmers but ''we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts''.
The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Kisani
- Punjab
- '' Singh
- Narendra Modi
- tandem
- @AmitShah
- Guru Nanak Jayanti
- Amarinder Singh
ALSO READ
Your capability, strength ensure peace and security for country: PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers in J-K's Nowshera sector.
I want to spend Diwali with family members; so I join you on festival: PM Narendra Modi to soldiers in J-K's Nowshera sector.
PM Narendra Modi meets soldiers in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on occasion of Diwali.
130 Nations endorse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision on Internationalisation of Education at Diplomatic Conclave
Data is information, in future data will be dictating history: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at CAG's Audit Diwas event.