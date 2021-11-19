Farmers not fazed by cruelty with which BJP treated them: Mamata on Centre's decision to repeal three farm laws

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated farmers for their relentless fight against three farm laws and said they were not fazed by the ''cruelty'' of the BJP. Banerjee's comment came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

''My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight. #FarmLaws,'' Banerjee tweeted.

