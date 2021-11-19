Left Menu

Iran condemns U.S. sanctions over bid to meddle in presidential vote

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 19-11-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 10:54 IST
Iran condemns U.S. sanctions over bid to meddle in presidential vote
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran condemned on Friday U.S. sanctions against six Iranians and one Iranian group for trying to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The U.S. Treasury announced the sanctions on Thursday, along with criminal charges against two Iranians it says launched a cyber disinformation campaign to target voters, elected members of Congress, and a U.S. media company.

"Iran condemns these new U.S. sanctions as a continuation of the failed policy of Trump's maximum pressure that is desperate and illegitimate," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter, referring to former President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021