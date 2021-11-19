Iran condemns U.S. sanctions over bid to meddle in presidential vote

Iran condemned on Friday U.S. sanctions against six Iranians and one Iranian group for trying to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The U.S. Treasury announced the sanctions on Thursday, along with criminal charges against two Iranians it says launched a cyber disinformation campaign to target voters, elected members of Congress, and a U.S. media company.

"Iran condemns these new U.S. sanctions as a continuation of the failed policy of Trump's maximum pressure that is desperate and illegitimate," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter, referring to former President Donald Trump.

