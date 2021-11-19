U.S. House delays vote on Build Back Better bill until later Friday

The U.S. House of Representatives early on Friday put off an anticipated vote on passage of President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social programs and climate change investment bill amid Republican delaying tactics.

House Democratic leaders said the House instead will reconvene at 8 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) to complete the legislation.

