Left Menu

Welcome PM Modi's decision to repeal three farm laws: Former PM HD Devegowda

Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-11-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 11:14 IST
Welcome PM Modi's decision to repeal three farm laws: Former PM HD Devegowda
Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws. "I welcome PM Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws. My salute to all the farmers who put up democratic resistance against the laws. Debate and discussion is key in a parliamentary setup," tweeted the former prime minister.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws. "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh," he urged.

Farmers have been protesting the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020. The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any license-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021