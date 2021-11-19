Centre forced to withdraw three farm laws: Rajasthan CM

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of three farm laws, thereby attempting to end the standoff between the agitating farmers and the government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the Centre was forced to withdraw the three farm laws owing to the circumstances that were prevailing in the country. Speaking to reporters, the Rajasthan CM said, "The farmers' efforts have paid off. Given the circumstances in the country, the PM was forced to withdraw 3 farm laws. Today's decision was in view of UP elections. The PM and the BJP putting in all their efforts to win polls...You never know if they get a shock like West Bengal."

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws." Farmers have been protesting the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020. The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).Any license-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

