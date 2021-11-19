Siddaramaiah demands Rs 25 lakh compensation to farmers who died during farm law agitation

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws as 'freedom for farmers', former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each of the farmers who 'martyred' during the agitation.

In a series of tweets, the stalwart Congress leader hailed those who staged took part in the agitation and compelled the Centre to withdraw the 'anti-farmer laws'.

''Narendra Modi & the BJP has withdrawn anti-farmer laws - a result of relentless opposition by farmers & @INCIndia. My sincere thanks to all the farmers, Congress leaders & concerned citizens of our country,'' Siddaramaiah tweeted.

''Now that the BJP has finally realized their mistake & withdrawn anti-farmer laws, it is time to give justice to the farmers who martyred during the struggle. I urge @PMOIndia to announce Rs 25 lakh to the deceased farmers. Farmers have finally got their independence!'' Siddaramaiah added.

Terming the announcement of repealing the farm laws and an outcome of democracy, he said, ''No matter how strong a dictator is, he will have to finally bow down to people in democracy. Freedom for Farmers!'' Former Chief Minister and JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy too welcomed the decision of the Prime Minister.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of withdrawal of three agricultural laws, which was drawing the ire of the farmers is a welcome sign.

Centre getting 'enlightenment' is a good development,'' Kumaraswamy tweeted.

He, however, wondered why the government unilaterally brought the law into force and then withdrew it suddenly.

''Repeal of the black laws is his history and a victory of farmers. For more than a year, the farmers had staged protests on the border of Delhi. The center too had committed inhuman cruelty on them. Many precious lives were lost. Farmers fought amidst cold, rain, and scorching summer,'' Kumaraswamy said.

He cautioned the Centre that it should be honest and sincere in its decision as there were assembly elections in five states.

''This decision should not prove to be a 'high drama' for 'harvesting votes'. The Prime Minister should have promised that he will not enforce these black laws in a different form,'' the JD(S) leader tweeted.

He also said that the Prime Minister should have apologized for the deaths of farmers from different parts of the country during the agitation.

Kumaraswamy demanded stringent action against those who committed atrocities on farmers.

