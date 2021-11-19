TN CM Stalin welcomes PM's announcement on repealing farm laws

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on the Centre deciding to repeal the three contentious farm laws, calling it a victory of the farmers' protest.

In a democracy, people's will has to be respected, he said in a tweet, responding to Modi's announcement made through a televised address to the nation.

''I wholeheartedly welcome Hon'ble @PMOIndia 's decision to repeal the three anti-farmer laws. History teaches us that people's wishes shall prevail in a democracy. I congratulate all the farmers & bow down to their determination for having achieved this through Gandhian means,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

He recalled the ruling DMK piloting a resolution against the three farm laws in the state Assembly earlier and said it was a matter of pride that the party stood by the peasants.

The farmers have ''shown the world India is Gandhi's soil by taking up'' the protests to ''win their rights,'' he added.

The PMK also welcomed Modi's announcement.

Party founder Dr. S Ramadoss took to Twitter and said the ''decision taken in the interest of the farmers is welcome.'' This was a victory for the farmers, who had braved many difficulties including harsh cold, he said, adding the nation will develop only if the farmers did.

MDMK founder Vaiko said the Centre had ''kneeled'' due to the farmer's year-long protest and dubbed the PM's announcement as a ''massive victory'' for them.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but ''we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts.''

