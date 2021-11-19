Salute to the farmers who fought with undying spirit: Ker CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday hailed the fighting spirit of the farmers who fought for the repealing of three contentious farm laws, saying that their victory was one of the brightest chapters in history of class struggles.

The year-long farmers' protest has finally triumphed, he said, adding that they fought tirelessly despite several challenges.

''Indian farmers have scripted one of the brightest chapters in the history of class struggles. Salutes to the martyrs, farmers, and organizations who fought with unmatched resoluteness and undying spirit,'' Vijayan tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning announced that the government would repeal the three farm laws and the legislative process will be completed during the upcoming Winter session of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan said the BJP government has had to kneel before the mass resistance the country has ever witnessed in the 21st century.

Terming it as the 'victory of democracy, he said it is the proclamation of the extraordinary willpower of the ordinary people.

The peasants, who had been fighting for a year, have defeated those who is not hesitant to do anything in the power of their strength in the Parliament, he said in a Facebook post.

Stating that the Congress party had always stood with the agitating farmers, he said there was only one leader in the country who had been constantly demanding the government to withdraw these three contentious farm laws and that was Rahul Gandhi.

''Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka had visited the agitating farmers again and again and extended them uncompromising support to their struggle,'' he added.

