MK Stalin welcomes PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement repealing three farm laws and said that in democracy views of the people have to be respected. "I wholeheartedly welcome PM Modi's decision to repeal the three anti-farmer laws. This is a victory for farmers' agitation. In a democracy, the views of people have to be respected and this has been the history," said an official statement released by the CM's Office.

"History teaches us that people's wishes shall prevail in a democracy. I congratulate all the farmers and bow down to their determination for having achieved this through Gandhian means," Stalin tweeted. In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020. The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any license-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

