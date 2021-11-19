Victory of democracy: Gehlot on repeal of three farm laws

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the announcement of repealing the three farm laws is a victory of democracy and ''defeat'' of the arrogance of the Centre.

Gehlot claimed that the Modi government has taken this decision out of panic in view of the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

He also said that it is a victory of the patience of the farmers who kept agitating for the last one year. ''The announcement of repealing all the three black agricultural laws is a victory of democracy and defeat of the arrogance of the Modi government. This is a victory of the patience of the farmers who have been agitating for the last one year. The country can never forget that hundreds of farmers have lost their lives due to the short-sightedness and pride of the Modi government,'' Gehlot tweeted.

''I bow to all the farmers who sacrificed their lives in the farmers' movement. This is the victory of their sacrifice,'' he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

While talking to reporters at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Headquarters, Gehlot said that the Centre has failed to understand the sentiments and the farmers of the country and remained in arrogance, due to which the farmers' movement continued for a year and hundreds of farmers were killed. Gehlot said,''The agitating farmers were representing the sentiments of the entire country and farmers. The people of Modi and his government were not able to understand. This central government failed to understand this, due to which a year passed. The struggle continued, hundreds of farmers were killed.'' The chief minister said that the BJP government at the Centre has taken this decision in panic in view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. ''In Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister himself will camp for three days. To win the election, the prime minister himself and his National president JP Nadda, former chief minister and Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have been entrusted with the responsibility of booth management there. Take a guess from him that today's decision is also being taken after looking at the Uttar Pradesh elections,'' Gehlot said.

He said, ''Guess from this, how much panic is there in them. Due to this panic, they have to take a decision today.'' Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said the Congress has always stood by the farmers and will continue to stand by them.

He claimed that the arrogance and dishonesty of the BJP and its central government has been ''exposed'' in front of the country. Dotasra said, ''They should apologise and fulfil their promises, including doubling the farmers' income. This is what is democracy, but there is no hope from them.'' Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has also called it the victory of farmers. Pilot tweeted, ''After a long struggle, farmers have won today.'' ''The arrogant government had to bow before the voice of truth and justice raised by the farmer power and the three anti-agriculture laws had to be withdrawn. The blood and sacrifice of the farmers has written a historical chapter, which will be remembered forever,'' he said.

Amraram, national vice president of Kisan Sabha, said he had said that the farmers will go back home only after taking their rights. State president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rajaram Meel, tweeted and described it as the victory of the farmers. Meel tweeted, ''Black laws have been withdrawn by the government. Farmers have won. The farmers' struggle paid off. The unity of the farmers is alive.'' Balwan Poonia, MLA from Bhadra and joint secretary of Kisan Sabha, tweeted, 'Farmer-labourer unity zindabad'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)