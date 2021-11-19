Lebanese central bank governor hands audit of his accounts to PM
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh has handed an audit of his personal accounts to Prime Minister Najib Mikati, according to a tweet by the cabinet's official Twitter account on Friday.
Salameh said on Wednesday that he had ordered an audit of his investments after increased scrutiny in the media and several judicial probes.
