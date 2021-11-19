Left Menu

Farm laws repeal: BJP leaders laud Modi's statesmanship

The BJP on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement to repeal the three farm laws as a statesmanlike move that will further the atmosphere of brotherhood across the country.Home Minister Amit Shah said what is unique about Modis announcement is that he picked the special day of Guru Purab to make this.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 16:14 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah said what is unique about Modi's announcement is that he picked the special day of 'Guru Purab' to make this. ''It also shows there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him. He has shown remarkable statesmanship,'' he said.

Shah tweeted, ''PM Narendra Modi announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move. As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours.'' The prime minister has shown remarkable statesmanship, he said.

Welcoming the announcement, BJP president J P Nadda noted that it was made on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Modi has shown that he has immense care for farmers, and this decision will further the atmosphere of brotherhood across the nation, he said.

Another senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi took the big decision in farmers' interests and to respect their sentiments.

The decision shows his sensitivity towards farmers' welfare, he added.

