Reactions after announcement of repeal of farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Friday to repeal the three contentious agri laws led to reactions from farmer and political leaders across the country, some calling it a ''victory of democracy'' and few criticising the timing of the decision ahead of elections in several states.

Following are some reactions after announcement of the repeal of the farm laws: Union Home Minister Amit Shah ''PM @narendramodi's announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move. As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours.'' Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait The protest will not be withdrawn immediately, we will wait for the day when the farm laws are repealed in Parliament. Along with MSP, the government should talk to farmers on other issues too.'' Samyukt Kisan Morcha ''Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures.'' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ''Country's 'annadatas' (food providers) have made arrogance bow its head through satyagraha.'' Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi ''Now, sensing defeat in polls, you have suddenly started to realise the reality of this country -- this country has been built by farmers, it is a country of farmers, they are the real protectors of the country and no government can run the country by trampling upon the interests of the farmers.'' Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ''I sincerely welcome the withdrawal of three agricultural laws by the Prime Minister on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government...The government tried to have a dialogue with farmers at every level. But maybe because of some deficiency on our part, we failed to explain our point to the people.'' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ''There is a sad part that more than 700 farmers lost their lives. Had the laws been repealed earlier, the lives of these farmers could have been saved. I salute these martyrs and their families. Nobody will forget your sacrifice.'' Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ''The announcement of repealing all three black agricultural laws is a victory of democracy and defeat of the arrogance of the Modi government. This is a victory of the patience of the farmers who have been agitating for the last one year. The country can never forget that hundreds of farmers have lost their lives due to the short-sightedness and pride of the Modi government.'' Punjab Chief Minister Minister Charanjit Singh Channi ''Decision to repeal 3 black farm laws is victory of longest peaceful people's struggle that was started by farmers in Punjab. My salute to the Annadata.'' West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ''My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight. #FarmLaws.'' Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ''Indian farmers have scripted one of the brightest chapters in the history of class struggles. Salutes to the martyrs, farmers and organisations who fought with unmatched resoluteness and undying spirit.'' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin ''I wholeheartedly welcome Hon'ble @PMOIndia 's decision to repeal the three anti-farmer laws. History teaches us that people's wishes shall prevail in a democracy. I congratulate all the farmers & bow down to their determination for having achieved this through Gandhian means.'' Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ''It is not a question of bowing. This process of liberalisation and globalisation started in 1991-'92. As part of it, various laws were to be formulated. Further, the UPA government had signed an agreement with the WTO. Agriculture Reforms and the Agriculture Marketing Reforms were also part of it.'' Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ''Welcome Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji's (Narendra Modi) decision to repeal all 3 #FarmLwas, in the best interest of the country and its farmers. Your farms and families have been waiting for long and they will be happy to welcome you back. @bjd_odisha continues to stand with the farmers.'' CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury ''The quest for justice for those targeted by the government and its agencies through false cases will continue. The PM must apologise for the hardship and trouble caused by his dictatorial step of farm laws to benefit his crony business partners.'' Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ''Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah.'' Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati ''The sacrifices of the farmers have paid off. The government in the end withdrew the three controversial laws though it is too late.'' National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah ''Anyone who believes the government repealed the #FarmLaws out of the goodness of its heart is completely mistaken. This government only responds to cold hard numbers - bypoll setback = fuel price reduction. Poor internal polls numbers for Western UP & Punjab = #Farmlawsrepealed.'' PTI KJ

