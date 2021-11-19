Left Menu

Liquor doesn't lie, says MP excise officer

No, no, there is maximum honesty in liquor sharab me sabse jyada imandari hai, was the officers reply.I always have hope that such people speak the truth, Kirar further said.The directive will remain in force till December 31, as the government is aiming to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population of the state by year-end.

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 16:36 IST
Liquor doesn't lie, says MP excise officer
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

''There is maximum honesty in liquor,'' believes a Madhya Pradesh excise officer. The aphorism by officer Ram Prakash Kirar quickly went viral on social media on Friday, thanks to a video someone uploaded. Kirar was informing reporters here on Thursday about the Khandwa district collector's order that wine shops shall not sell alcohol to any person who is not fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

When asked if customers will be asked to produce a certificate to prove that he or she has taken both doses, the officer said, "No, the salesman will only ask verbally whether the person is vaccinated or not. If the customer says yes, then it (liquor) will be sold." A reporter pointed out that some people might lie. "No, no, there is maximum honesty in liquor (`sharab me sabse jyada imandari hai'),'' was the officer's reply.

"I always have hope that such people speak the truth," Kirar further said.

The directive will remain in force till December 31, as the government is aiming to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population of the state by year-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021