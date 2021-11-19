Liquor doesn't lie, says MP excise officer

''There is maximum honesty in liquor,'' believes a Madhya Pradesh excise officer. The aphorism by officer Ram Prakash Kirar quickly went viral on social media on Friday, thanks to a video someone uploaded. Kirar was informing reporters here on Thursday about the Khandwa district collector's order that wine shops shall not sell alcohol to any person who is not fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

When asked if customers will be asked to produce a certificate to prove that he or she has taken both doses, the officer said, "No, the salesman will only ask verbally whether the person is vaccinated or not. If the customer says yes, then it (liquor) will be sold." A reporter pointed out that some people might lie. "No, no, there is maximum honesty in liquor (`sharab me sabse jyada imandari hai'),'' was the officer's reply.

"I always have hope that such people speak the truth," Kirar further said.

The directive will remain in force till December 31, as the government is aiming to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population of the state by year-end.

