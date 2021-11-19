Farmers made powerful leader bow down through peaceful protest: Shetti on repeal of agri laws

Former MP and farmer leader Raju Shetti on Friday called the Centre's decision to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws a victory of farmers, saying that they made a powerful leader bow down through their peaceful protest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday morning, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year. He said the government will complete the constitutional process to repeal these laws in the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month.

Talking to PTI, Shetti said, ''If we want to describe the protest by the farmers, we can say that the farmers by protesting peacefully against the agricultural laws for one year made a powerful leader bow down and forced the government to withdraw the laws, which were brought for the benefit of a handful of people.'' It is historic to make the government withdraw the laws by protesting in a peaceful manner, he said.

''This victory of farmers has once again proved that the country truly believes in democratic values. It was the farmers' satyagraha against the three farm laws that has won. The government showed sensible approach, albeit a little late. But I thank PM Modi as well as union government for taking this decision,'' the former parliamentarian said.

When asked whether the Centre has decided to repeal the laws in view of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, he answered in the affirmative.

''Even if the effect of the (farmers') protest was receding, it seems they (BJP) have done some survey in the poll-bound northern states, which might have revealed that the farmers are unhappy and that is why they have taken this decision,'' the president of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna said. Shetti added that even if the decision to repeal the laws has been taken presuming that farmers will now support the government and the ruling party, the situation is not like that.

''Because several farmers lost their lives and were run over by vehicles. Also, efforts were made to defame the entire agitation...Farmers will not forget all these things easily,'' he added.

Ajit Navale, general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, also called the government's decision a victory of the farmers' agitation.

''This is a victory of farmers and various farmers' unions, organisations, who for last one year protested against these laws peacefully and by adhering to the democratic framework,'' he said.

He said he salutes all the farmers who continued to protest on Delhi borders for the last one year.

Vijay Jawandhiya, another farmer leader from Vidarbha region of Maharashtra said the withdrawal of three farm laws does not mean the Union government can shrug off its responsibility of protecting the farmers' interest.

''We have to be very careful with the repeal of the farm laws. Vidarbha produces cotton in large quantity and the union government should take some strong decision regarding the cotton procurement MSP. Some years back, Modi had promised to double farmers' income. But how is he going to do it? He will still have to take some decisions and introduce some reforms that would truly benefit farmers,'' he said.

