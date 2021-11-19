Left Menu

Owaisi congratulates farmers' agitation over farm laws repeal

Congratulating the farmers for their agitation against the three farm laws, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday claimed that the move was keeping in view the upcoming Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly elections.He also claimed that 700 farmers would not have lost their lives if the government was not so stubborn.FarmLaws were unconstitutional from start.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:05 IST
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congratulating the farmers for their agitation against the three farm laws, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday claimed that the move was keeping in view the upcoming Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly elections.

He also claimed that ''700 + farmers'' would not have lost their lives if the government was not so stubborn.

''#FarmLaws were unconstitutional from start. Govt's ego forced farmers to hit the streets; if govt wasn't so childishly stubborn, 700+ farmers wouldn't have lost their lives. Congrats to kisan andolan. Modi had seen writing on the wall in UP&Punjab, was left with no choice,'' Owaisi tweeted.

The Centre would repeal the three farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

