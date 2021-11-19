Left Menu

Malawi police fire teargas at anti-government protesters

Malawi police on Friday fired teargas to quell an anti-government protest over alleged corruption and economic mismanagement by President Lazarus Chakwera's administration. The promise of three meals a day has failed to materialise, and instead, prices of fuel, food and cooking oil have skyrocketed," Bonny Kalindo, a former legislator who led the protests, told Reuters.

Reuters | Blantyre | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:08 IST
Malawi police fire teargas at anti-government protesters
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Malawi

Malawi police on Friday fired teargas to quell an anti-government protest over alleged corruption and economic mismanagement by President Lazarus Chakwera's administration. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the southern city of Blantyre to demand that Chakwera's administration act on its election promises that included creating 1 million jobs and ending hunger.

"We are into the second year and there are still no jobs. The promise of three meals a day has failed to materialize, and instead, prices of fuel, food, and cooking oil have skyrocketed," Bonny Kalindo, a former legislator who led the protests, told Reuters. Friday's protests turned violent as a pro-government group also moved in to stop the march across the city, a Reuters correspondent said. Some businesses and government buildings were closed as a result.

Government and police spokespeople were not immediately available for comment. Chakwera in June 2020 unseated former leader Peter Mutharika in a re-run election after he pledged to curb corruption and rebuild the ailing economy.

Soaring food prices have raised concerns about social unrest in some countries, as consumers struggle with a higher cost of living in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Malawi's consumer price inflation rose to 9.8% year on year in October from 8.9% in September.

The United Nations food agency said earlier this month that world food prices reached a 10-year peak in October, led by increases in cereals and vegetable oils.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021