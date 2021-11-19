"Better late than never" says Kisan Congress leader on repeal of farm laws 

All India Kisan Congress leader Rakesh Kumar Singh on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to repeal the new farm laws saying ''better late than never''. ''Although it has been done in view of coming polls, it is better late than never,'' Singh said in a tweet. Singh, who is All India Kisan Congress national coordinator and In-charge of Uttar Pradesh, also asked the Prime Minister whether ministers responsible for the death of farmers during the agitation will continue in his cabinet.

