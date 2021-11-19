Left Menu

Biden to get routine physical on Friday -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will receive a routine health exam on Friday morning, one day ahead of his 79th birthday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. At 78, Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, is the oldest person to take office as president in U.S. history.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:17 IST
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will receive a routine health exam on Friday morning, one day ahead of his 79th birthday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. Biden will receive his annual physical at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, she said, adding more details would be released later.

He is scheduled to return to the White House later on Friday to continue with his presidential duties, including the ceremonial pardoning of a turkey ahead of next week's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, before later leaving for his home state of Delaware for the weekend. At 78, Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, is the oldest person to take office as president in U.S. history. Although there has been speculation about whether he will run for re-election in 2024, he has said he expects to seek a second term alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

