Left Menu

Lebanese central bank governor hands audit of his accounts to PM

Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh has handed an audit of his personal accounts to Prime Minister Najib Mikati, according to a series of tweets by the cabinet's official Twitter account on Friday. Salameh said on Wednesday that he had ordered an audit of his investments, after increased scrutiny in the media and several judicial probes.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:17 IST
Lebanese central bank governor hands audit of his accounts to PM
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh has handed an audit of his personal accounts to Prime Minister Najib Mikati, according to a series of tweets by the cabinet's official Twitter account on Friday.

Salameh said on Wednesday that he had ordered an audit of his investments, after increased scrutiny in the media and several judicial probes. The cabinet's tweets quoted Salameh as saying there was no relationship between this move and a separate forensic audit of the central bank itself. International management consultancy Alvarez & Marsal began the audit of the bank in October, a condition for Lebanon to secure foreign aid amid its financial meltdown.

"The forensic audit is moving ahead. What I did was a personal initiative from me ... to refute all we hear and read, all the rumors," Salameh was quoted in the tweets as saying, adding that he will hand over his report to judicial authorities abroad as well. Salameh, governor for nearly three decades, has faced increased scrutiny of his tenure since the financial system collapsed two years ago, plunging Lebanon into what the World Bank has called one of world history's sharpest depressions.

He is being investigated by authorities in at least three European countries, including a Swiss inquiry over alleged money laundering at the central bank involving $300 million in gains by a company owned by his brother. He denies wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021