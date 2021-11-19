Modi govt doesn't fear democracy, it fears only loss in elections: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday claimed the Narendra Modi government decided to repeal the three contentious farm laws only because it is staring at defeat in the coming Assembly elections.

The BJP-led government fears only electoral defeat and not Parliament or democracy, he said, speaking to reporters here.

Prime minister Modi had said only three weeks ago that the farm laws will never be withdrawn, he pointed out.

“Only three weeks ago, the PM in a speech in Uttar Pradesh said anybody opposing the farm laws is anti-national, they are speaking for big farmers against the small farmers and they are anti-farmers. “What has happened today? What has happened is that they have feedback that they will lose badly in the next round of elections in five states including Goa,” Chidambaram claimed.

It was the fear of losing elections which forced the prime minister to suddenly announce this morning that he had decided to withdraw the farm laws, the former Union finance minister added.

“About three weeks ago, when byelection results came and the BJP suffered a massive defeat in Himachal Pradesh and lost badly in several other seats including Karnataka and Rajasthan....by 3 o'clock they announced reduction of prices of petrol and diesel,” the Congress leader said.

The BJP-led Union government does not believe in consultation, discussion and parliamentary debate, he alleged.

When a ''stubborn government'' like this announces retreat on the farm laws issue, it means ''they know that they are losing the next round of elections,'' Chidambaram said.

''This government does not fear democracy, this government does not fear Parliament, they only fear a loss in elections,” he added.

If people want the Modi government to mend its ways, they should defeat it in every election, he said.

“I hope the people of Goa as well as other four states will deal a massive defeat to the BJP in the next round of elections,” the Congress leader said.

As to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's statement that some issues are still pending, Chidambaram said the Congress hoped that the government would call the farmers to discuss these issues.