TN CM Stalin, BJP ally AIADMK welcome PM's announcement on repealing farm laws

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Centre deciding to repeal the three contentious farm laws, calling it a victory of the farmers' protest and wondered if the impending state elections had a bearing on the decision.

The principal opposition party in the state, the AIADMK, a BJP ally, also welcomed the move, even as its Coordinator O Panneerselvam said it showed Modi's ''magnanimity'' and his ''farmer-friendly'' nature.

Stalin, also the president of the ruling DMK, wanted the Centre to take steps for the formal repeal of the laws on the first day of the Parliament session, apparently referring to the ensuing winter session.

In a democracy, people's will has to be respected, Stalin said in a tweet, responding to Modi's announcement made through a televised address to the nation.

''I wholeheartedly welcome Hon'ble @PMOIndia 's decision to repeal the three anti-farmer laws. History teaches us that people's wishes shall prevail in a democracy. I congratulate all the farmers & bow down to their determination for having achieved this through Gandhian means,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

He recalled the ruling DMK piloting a resolution against the three farm laws in the state Assembly earlier and said it was a matter of pride that the party stood by the peasants.

The farmers have ''shown the world India is Gandhi's soil by taking up'' the protests to ''win their rights,'' he added.

In a separate party statement, he also hit out at Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami for stoutly defending the three legislations and recalled his party's opposition to them in Parliament.

''The union government has taken such a decision either aware of the fact that the farmers' protest will pick speed after November 26 or keeping in mind the elections in some states,'' he said. Whatever may be the reason, the decision to repeal them was welcome, he added. Stalin also called for the Centre to hold talks with the farmers and heed their pleas, besides compensating for the deaths of ryots who died during the year-long agitation.

Top AIADMK leaders Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami also welcomed the Centre's decision on the farm laws.

In a statement, Panneerselvam said the laws were enacted with the ''noble intent'' that farmers' income would grow manifold and referred to the protests against the same, citing apprehensions, including ''losing their land.'' ''Under these circumstances, the Prime Minister said (the Centre) couldn't convince a section of farmers and announced their withdrawal. This shows his magnanimity and his concern for the farmers. It throws light on his farmer friendly nature,'' he said.

Welcoming the PM's announcement, Panneerselvam thanked Modi on his party's behalf. In a tweet, Palaniswami welcomed the move. The PMK also welcomed Modi's announcement.

Party founder Dr S Ramadoss took to Twitter and said the ''decision taken in the interest of the farmers is welcome.'' This was a victory for the farmers, who had braved many difficulties, including harsh cold, he said, adding the nation will develop only if the farmers did.

MDMK founder Vaiko said the Centre had ''kneeled'' due to the farmer's year-long protest and dubbed the the PM's announcement as a ''massive victory'' for them.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Prime Minister said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but ''we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts.'' PTI SA APR APR